A milder day with more clouds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy at times today. It will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the metro.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A system passing to our south will bring more clouds tonight into Monday morning, and there is a slight chance of a shower near the North Carolina border.

Skies will turn mostly sunny Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Highs will reach the mid 50s Tuesday and the lower 60s on Wednesday.

A cold front moving through late Wednesday will bring a brief shot of colder air behind it. Highs Thursday will be 45-50.

An approaching system may bring a few showers later Friday into next weekend.

