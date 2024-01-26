Temperatures in the 70s on Friday ahead of a cooler, wetter weekend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few passing showers are possible on Friday, but rain chances will be low.

It will be warm with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Another wave of rain will move through the region Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Over one inch of rainfall is possible.

Highs will be near 60 on Saturday and in the low to mid-50s Sunday.

It will be cooler early next week with highs in the 40s, but 50s will return for mid-week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.