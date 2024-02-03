Lots of sunshine this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be sunny for most areas, but there will be some clouds near the coast. Highs will be in the upper 40s/lower 50s, but there will be mid 40s in eastern VA. A slight breeze will cause wind chills in the 20s & 30s this morning, and the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

Tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s for the metro, with some lower 20s in outlying areas.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Skies will stay mostly clear through mid-week. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Monday, the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday, and in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will stay in the 20s through early Thursday morning.

Highs will get into the 60s Friday into next weekend. Dry weather is expected through at least Friday morning. There could be a few showers by late Friday or Friday night.

