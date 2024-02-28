Windy and warm Wednesday with afternoon rain and a few storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a warm and windy afternoon. Winds will gust over 30 mph, with gusts exceeding 40 mph in southeastern VA and western VA, where wind advisoriesare in effect. Scattered showers will turn more numerous by late afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. There will be some thunderstorms, and a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The best chance for the heavier rain and storms will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

It will turn colder tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

It will remain cool on Friday with increasing clouds. There may be a shower or two later in the day, but the best chance of rain should Friday night into Saturday morning. Drier weather will move in Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 60s Monday through the middle of next week.

