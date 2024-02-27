Watch Now
Cloudy Tuesday with the possibility of showers

Julie's Tuesday Morning Weather
Posted at 6:42 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 06:42:32-05

RICHMOND, Va. --Today will be variably cloudy with some showers possible, mostly during the afternoon. It will be a breezy and very mild day, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be warm and windy, with an increasing rain threat during the afternoon into the evening. Some heavy rain and a thunderstorm are possible late Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.

The front will clear the area by Thursday morning, leaving mostly sunny skies and a cooler day. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. It will remain cool on Friday with increasing clouds. There may be a shower or two later in the day, but the best chance of rain should be on Saturday. Highs will get back into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

