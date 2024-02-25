Cooler today with some sun

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies have cleared and temperatures are in the 20s and 30s.

Skies will range partly to mostly sunny today. Some clouds will be around mid-morning into early afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 40s to lower 50s. A slight breeze will make it feel a few degrees cooler.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows ranging from the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. An isolated shower is possible, with the best chance towards evening. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will have variable cloudiness and the chance of a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be warm and windy. A few showers are possible. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s, and could hit the mid 70s in spots.

Showers and a few storms will move through late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.

Leftover showers will exit early Thursday, giving way to some sun. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will increase on Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Highs next weekend will be in the 60s. There will be a slight chance of a few showers.

