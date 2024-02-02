Cloudy Friday leading into weekend sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. A sprinkle is possible as a cold front moves through.

The weekend will be sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s Saturday night. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s.

A system will pass to our south early next week. Our area will stay dry with just some extra clouds around.

Highs will drop into the 40s on Tuesday, but will warm back into the 60s later next week.

