Early fog and occasional rain Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are areas of dense fog early this morning. Showers, mist, and drizzle will be on and off throughout the day. Rain will increase heading into the evening, highs will be in the lower 50s.

It will be rainy Monday night, with showers tapering off Tuesday morning. Highs will get into the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon, and wind gusts over 25 mph will be possible.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows will drop into the 20s to around 30 at night.

Dry and mild weather is expected Thursday and Friday. There is the chance of a few showers next Saturday.

