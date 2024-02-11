RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be periods of steady rain this morning, along with some areas of fog. Rain will turn more scattered this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s today, with some 60s to the southeast. Temperatures will fall a bit as the afternoon wears on.

Tonight will have fog and the chance of a few showers. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

On Monday, showers will move from south to north during the day. The best chance for showers in the morning will be areas south of I-64. Some areas north of I-64 may not see much in the way of rain until late in the day. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Rain will increase heading into the evening.

It will be rainy Monday night, with showers tapering off Tuesday morning. Highs will get into the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon, and wind gusts over 25 mph will be possible.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows will drop into the 20s to around 30 at night.

Dry and mild weather is expected Thursday and Friday. There is the chance of a few showers next Saturday.

