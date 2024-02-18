Morning chill fades to a mild afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cold morning with many areas in the 20s. Some isolated spots have dipped into the upper teens.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. It will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most areas, with some mid 40s near the coast.

Tonight will be cold again with lows in the 20s.

Dry weather continues through mid-week, with highs warming into the mid and upper 50s by Wednesday. Overnight lows will remain in the 20s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday, and there is a slight chance of a shower or two. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain will be more likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday will still be mild with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Much of next weekend is looking dry with highs in the 50s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.