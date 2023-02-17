Expect periods of heavy rain on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will become likely this morning, with the potential for some brief periods of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder. The rain will taper by midday, with partial clearing behind the front by late afternoon.

Colder and drier air will move into the region tonight.

Saturday will be sunny and seasonably cool. After chilly morning temps in the 20s, afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A few showers will be possible late Monday, with a slightly better chance for rain Tuesday. Rain chances will continue in the forecast on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for much of next week.

