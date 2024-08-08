Tracking Debby: Flood watch and tornado threat today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tropical Storm Debby has made landfall in South Carolina. The storm will send waves of showers and storms into the region today through the first half of Friday.

TORNADO WATCH until 1 p.m. for southeastern Virginia

FLOOD WATCH for much of the area until Friday evening



WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

It will stay muggy with occasional showers and storms moving in from the south and southeast today. It will not rain the entire day, and rainfall will be heavier well west of I-95. We have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather, with isolated tornadoes possible.

There will be periods of occasional showers and storms tonight through the first half of Friday. Rain will be much more scattered Friday afternoon.

Drier weather will move in over the weekend, and it will turn a lot less humid. Highs for the 7 day forecast will range from the lower to upper 80s.

