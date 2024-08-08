Tracking Debby: Hour-by-hour look at showers and storms in Virginia

Tropical Storm Debby is moving into North Carolina. The storm will send waves of showers and storms into the region today through at least the first half of Friday.

Showers and storms will continue moving in from the southeast. Rain will be steadier and heavier southwest of Richmond, especially west of I-85.

A tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m.Quick spin-up tornadoes will be possible through this evening and tonight.

Final rainfall totals will be lowest right at the coast, with some areas under an inch. There is the potential for over 6 inches of rain in southwestern VA and in the mountains.

Latest Weather Alerts

Use Interactive Radar to track storm