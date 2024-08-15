Warmer Thursday with comfortable levels of humidity

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs 85-90. Humidity levels will stay comfortable. An isolated shower is possible in a spot or two, but rain chances are low.

Friday will be a little more humid with a cloud/sun mix. An isolated storm is possible, mostly well west of I-95.

Highs will this weekend will be around 90, and it will be muggy. There will be scattered storms possible both days.

A few scattered storms will be possible Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Ernesto is now a hurricane, located north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The track of the storm takes it near Bermuda this weekend. The only impact to the mainland United States will be increased surf and dangerous rip currents. You can always find the latest information in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

