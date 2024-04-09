Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Cloudy Tuesday with chances for showers this afternoon

Julie's Tuesday Morning WX
Posted at 8:53 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 08:53:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The chance for showers will increase in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

There will be scattered showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

The best chance of rain this week will be Thursday into Thursday night.

Some thunderstorms will be possible as well. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Showers will exit Friday morning. Highs will be around 70.

Next weekend is looking mainly dry, but there is a slight chance of a shower late Sunday.

Highs next weekend will be in the lower 70s on Saturday, and 75-80 Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone