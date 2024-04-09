Cloudy Tuesday with chances for showers this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The chance for showers will increase in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

There will be scattered showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

The best chance of rain this week will be Thursday into Thursday night.

Some thunderstorms will be possible as well. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Showers will exit Friday morning. Highs will be around 70.

Next weekend is looking mainly dry, but there is a slight chance of a shower late Sunday.

Highs next weekend will be in the lower 70s on Saturday, and 75-80 Sunday.

