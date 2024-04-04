Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Cooler today with scattered afternoon showers

Posted at 1:03 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 13:03:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will become mostly cloudy, windy and colder with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s, winds will gust over 25 mph.

Lows will be in the 30s Thursday night.

Friday will be cool and breezy with highs 55-60.

The weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Saturday, and in the low 60s on Sunday. Lows will be mostly in the 30s.

Looking ahead to next Monday's partial solar eclipse in Virginia, the weather appears warm and dry with partly cloudy skies.

A warming trend is expected next week, with 70s by midweek and potentially highs near 80 by late week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone