Cooler today with scattered afternoon showers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will become mostly cloudy, windy and colder with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s, winds will gust over 25 mph.

Lows will be in the 30s Thursday night.

Friday will be cool and breezy with highs 55-60.

The weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Saturday, and in the low 60s on Sunday. Lows will be mostly in the 30s.

Looking ahead to next Monday's partial solar eclipse in Virginia, the weather appears warm and dry with partly cloudy skies.

A warming trend is expected next week, with 70s by midweek and potentially highs near 80 by late week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.