Mild weather continues Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be dry and continued mild with afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

A warm front will slowly move through Virginia Saturday, bringing a few showers or sprinkles to the area. Sunday will be mostly sunny and much warmer, with highs in the low 80s.

Highs in the 80s will continue through most of next week, with a few storms possible Tuesday afternoon.

