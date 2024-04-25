Watch Now
Milder weather Thursday

Posted at 8:12 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 08:12:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Skies will be partly sunny and cool today with highs in the mid 60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the lower 40s.

Friday will be dry and seasonable with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. We'll have a very low chance for rain along a warm front on Saturday. Highs will be near 80 Sunday with mid 80s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday. A few storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon.

