A few showers Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Morning showers will give way to partly sunny skies today. The high will be in the low to mid 70s, with 60s along the coast. An isolated afternoon or evening shower will be possible as a cold front works through. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight as cooler air settles in, lows will be in the lower and mid 40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday will be dry and seasonable with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. We'll have a very low chance for rain along a warm front on Saturday. Highs will be near 80 Sunday with mid 80s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday. A few storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.