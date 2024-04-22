It's cold again in Virginia with patchy frost possible tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Lows Monday night will be in the mid to upper with clear skies. It may become cold enough for patchy frost by early Tuesday morning. A Frost Advisory is possible, so stay tuned just in case.

Tuesday will be another sunny, with a chilly start but a warmer finish. Highs will be in the low 70s.

A cold front will bring the threat of a few showers Wednesday, mostly in the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday will be mainly sunny with highs in the 60s. Lows at night will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, but some mid 30s will be possible to the northwest.

Friday will be dry and seasonable with afternoon temperatures near or just above 70. Then a warm front may bring a few showers on Saturday. That means temperatures will return to the low and mid 80s next Sunday.

