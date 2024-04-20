Clouds break this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- This morning will be mainly cloudy with areas of fog. As a cold front passes, a few scattered showers are possible through around 10 a.m. Monument Avenue 10K race temps will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s. Clouds will decrease during the day. Highs will mainly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but it will be cooler in eastern and southeastern VA.

Tonight will have some clouds with lows in the low to mid 40s.

A system passing to our south will keep Sunday mostly cloudy and cool. There will be a chance of showers in Richmond, but rain will be more likely across far southern VA. Highs will stay in the 50s south of Richmond, with some upper 50s and lower 60s farther north.

Monday will be mostly sunny. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will start off chilly with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will get back into the lower 70s Friday, and will be closer to 80 by Sunday.

