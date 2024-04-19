Cooler Friday, with mostly cloudy skies

RICHMOND, Va. - Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Friday. A few spotty showers are possible, mostly tonight. It will be cooler with highs from the mid 60s to the lower 70s, but some lower 60s will occur near the coast.

Saturday will start mostly cloudy. There could be a few spotty showers or sprinkles for the Monument Avenue 10K, but rain chances are low. Race temps will warm from the mid 50s into the 60s. Clouds will decrease during the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds. A few showers or storms are possible late in the day, mostly across far southern VA. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will start off chilly with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

