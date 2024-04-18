Monument Avenue 10K: not too warm, not too cold

RICHMOND, Va. -- A system bringing a couple showers into Friday night could linger into Saturday morning.
Skies will be mostly cloudy for the Monument Avenue 10K. While rain chances are very low, we can't rule out a passing shower or a few sprinkles.
Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 50s around 8:30 a.m., and then warm into the 60s the rest of the morning.
Winds will be from the north, between 5 and 15 m.p.h.
Clouds will decrease during the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
