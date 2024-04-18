Watch Now
NewsWeather News

Actions

Monument Avenue 10K: not too warm, not too cold

Here's what to expect Saturday morning
Posted at 5:05 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 17:28:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A system bringing a couple showers into Friday night could linger into Saturday morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for the Monument Avenue 10K. While rain chances are very low, we can't rule out a passing shower or a few sprinkles.

2.png

Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 50s around 8:30 a.m., and then warm into the 60s the rest of the morning.

Winds will be from the north, between 5 and 15 m.p.h.

1.png

Clouds will decrease during the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

3.png

Get the latest forecast on our weather page, and 📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Tropical Tracker
Map Center
Closings & Delays

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
🌀Tracking the Tropics🌀
CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

6:15 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

6:19 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Tom Patton

Tom Patton

6:49 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

5:22 PM, Jan 16, 2020