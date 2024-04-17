Don't miss Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k's 'BIGGEST block party ever' this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are in the final stretch to secure your spot as the 2024 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger celebrates a major milestone this Saturday, April 20.

"For 25 years the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger has delivered a party atmosphere to all participants and spectators.,” race director Meghan Keogh said. “Since the event’s inception, we’ve welcomed over half a million people to the 10k and across the finish line. We’re looking forward to cementing our status as one of the largest events in Richmond!”

Bobby Ukrop, CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, called the Monument Avenue 10k a "testament to the vibrant, enduring spirit of our community and the dedication of all those who have made this event a success."

Click here to register for the April 20, 2024 race.

Thursday April 18/Friday, April19 – Health & Fitness Expo

Richmond Raceway Infield (Enter through the Gate 4 Entrance or Gate 6 Entrance)

Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Health & Fitness expo is your one-stop-shop for race goodies, running gear, and apparel. Don’t just grab your bib number, participant shirt, and goodie bag. So take time to check out this year’s race merchandise and see what the vendors have to offer.

Runners' bib numbers will not be assigned prior to the expo. All participants must show a photo ID to pick up their packet. Folks may pick up another registered participant’s packet but you must a bring a copy or picture of their photo ID.

Saturday, April 20 — Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

Start: W. Broad Street (near intersection with N. Harrison Street)

Finish: Laurel and Franklin Street



8 a.m. – Atlantic Union Bank10k Mini begins

8:30 a.m. – Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k begins

Sheehy Post-Race Festival — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you're taking part in the 10k, look for the CBS 6 Cheer Station in the median at Monument and Tilden. Some of your favorite CBS 6 friends, as well as Storm Rider 6, will be on hand to motivate you.

We'll also be streaming LIVE coverage from our cheer station starting at 8:27 a.m. on our the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE2. Our app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

So be sure to stop by and give a shout-out to your friends and family.

