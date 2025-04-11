Look for CBS 6 Cheer Station during Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k, dubbed "RVA’s favorite spring tradition," is back on Saturday.

"Now in its 26th year, the 10k has welcomed over half a million participants since its debut in 2000," organizers with Sports Backers said. "Last year’s event drew 24,000 runners and walkers, further cementing the 10k’s reputation as a beloved Richmond tradition. With over 90% of participants hailing from the Richmond region, the race is a true community celebration. Support from residents along Monument Avenue adds a festive and welcoming atmosphere year after year."

The CBS 6 Cheer Station, located in the median at Monument and Tilden, featured many of your CBS 6 friends as well as Storm Rider 6 to motivate runners and walkers.

WTVR CBS 6 Cheer Zone

We'll also be streaming LIVE coverage from our cheer station on our CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE2.

So be sure to stop by and say hello to Joi Fultz to give a shout-out to friends and family.

There are just a few hours left to sign up. If you're interested in running or walking the Monument Avenue 10k, click here to sign up by 10 a.m. Saturday.

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Richmond's favorite race.

