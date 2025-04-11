How loss led sisters to run Monument Avenue 10k to honor father and 'inspire healthier living'

RICHMOND, Va. — Whether you’re aiming for a personal best or running for a purpose, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is set to be Richmond’s biggest block party ever on Saturday.

For some participants, it’s a race against their personal best; for others, it’s a cherished family tradition. Sisters Naykonsavon Lucy and Won Rinthalukay are among those returning for this year's race.

“For us, this 10k is more than just a physical challenge. It’s a way to honor our late father and inspire healthier living,” Lucy said.

The sisters began their running journey right after their father passed away.

“We wanted to take care of our health; we wanted to do a lifestyle change, and we got together and decided let's train for a half marathon or 10k together,” Lucy shared.

Running is truly a family affair for the sisters, who have been at it for more than two decades. Lucy and her husband run and coach a YMCA 10k training team, while their youngest son, who has special needs, has also discovered a passion for running.

“He started training for the 10K training team with us," Lucy explained. "He loves to run, and he has been so supportive with the 10K training team at Tuckahoe YMCA."

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K is not just about crossing the finish line; it emphasizes the training with Sports Backers Teams and the sense of community that makes Richmond unique.

“It’s a blessing of the sky; she is my little princess,” Won said. “We encourage each other and help each other along the way, so it’s a lot of fun.”

From the start line to the finish festival, Saturday’s race will have something for everyone, including the CBS 6 Team, who will be out cheering for the runners and walkers.

“Even if you're not running, there's a spot for you to come out here and support, whether it's spectating or volunteering,” Sports Backers' Communications Manager Nan Callahan said. “We have hundreds of volunteers that help with this event every single year. We couldn't do it without them. It’s just a big day that promotes doing something positive for yourself in Richmond.”

Cloudy with temps in low to mid-50s for Monument Avenue 10k

For those who haven’t registered yet, it’s still not too late! Participants can even sign up on race day.

“This is definitely just such a big day in Richmond. We call it the unofficial kickoff to spring,” Callahan added. “Last year we had over 24,000 participants, and this year, we're hoping to top that.”

The event begins with the Atlantic Union Bank Mini 10K at 8 a.m. near the VCU Commons area. That is followed by the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k starting in waves at 8:30 a.m. from Broad and Harrison Streets in front of the Siegel Center. The race ends in Monroe Park.

Click here for more information about the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k.

