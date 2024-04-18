Mostly sunny and warmer today

Watch Now
Posted at 8:30 AM, Apr 18, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. - Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times, with highs in the lower and middle 80s. There will be more clouds tonight, lower 50s.

Friday will become mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening showers, the high will be in the mid and upper 70s.

Saturday will have some early morning showers, then mostly cloudy and becoming partly sunny with highs in the lowers 70s.

Sunday will be cooler, highs will be in the mid 60s, with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon showers.

Monday- Partly sunny mid 60s.

Tuesday mostly sunny lower 70s.

Wednesday- Partly sunny mid 70s.

