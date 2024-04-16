Partly sunny and a bit cooler Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. --Skies will be partly sunny today with highs in the mid 70s. More clouds will be around tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will have mostly cloudy skies with a few afternoon showers, highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday will be partly sunny and quite warm again, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon.

Friday now looks a bit drier, with temperatures mostly in the 70s. Next weekend will be changeable, with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, and more cloudiness on Sunday. A few showers are possible each day. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.