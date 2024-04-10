Warm again Wednesday, rain likely Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be variably cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday, and a few storms will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will gust over 25 mph.

Friday will remain windy with a few scattered showers possible.

The weekend will be dry with sunshine. It will be breezy on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday will be warm with highs around 80.

Highs will stay in the lower 80s through Tuesday.

