Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Warm again Wednesday, rain likely Thursday

Julie's Wednesday Morning WX
Posted at 6:35 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 06:35:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be variably cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday, and a few storms will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will gust over 25 mph.

Friday will remain windy with a few scattered showers possible.

The weekend will be dry with sunshine. It will be breezy on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday will be warm with highs around 80.

Highs will stay in the lower 80s through Tuesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone