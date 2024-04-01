Warm weather continues but with more showers & a few thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are areas of dense fog this morning. A front sitting just north of Richmond today will trigger a few showers and an isolated storm this afternoon, the high will be in the mid to upper 70s. North of the front will be in the mid 60s & lower 70s and south of the front will get close to 80. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase later in the afternoon continuing into the evening and overnight. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather later today.

Tuesday will be a similar day, with some rain chances to the north early in the day, and an increasing threat for showers and thunderstorms later on into the evening. Highs will again be in the 70s to near 80.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday night into at least the first half of Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. The thunderstorms over the next few days could contain some hail and higher gusts, but any organized threat of severe weather will likely stay in western and northern VA.

A cold front moving through the area on Wednesday will bring much cooler air and gusty winds later in the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s.

Next weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Saturday, and in the low 60s on Sunday. Lows will be mostly in the 30s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.