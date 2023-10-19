Warmer today, rain returns Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with more clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A shower will be possible this evening, mainly in far southeastern VA.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Some showers will be possible, mainly east of I-95. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday will have variable cloudiness. A shower is possible the first half of the day, with the best chances in eastern and western VA. Shower chances will increase from west to east during the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. The highest chance of rain in the metro will be late afternoon through mid-evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Rain should exit by around daybreak Saturday. The rest of the day will have partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be windy with highs 65-70. A shower will be possible in northern VA later in the day.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Some colder air will arrive early next week. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s Monday morning, with some frost possible to the northwest. Widespread 30s are expected away from the coast Tuesday morning with frost possible. Some upper 20s/lower 30s are possible in the coldest outlying areas.

Highs will warm back into the 70s next week.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Tammy is located about 400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The forecast track takes the storm near Guadeloupe Saturday, and then curves it to the northeast, keeping it southeast of Bermuda. Tammy could become a hurricane. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

