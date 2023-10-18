A slight warming trend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will give way to a little more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Lows tonight will be in the 40s, with a few 30s possible northwest.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A system will increase clouds on Friday. A few showers will be possible the first part of the day in eastern and southeastern VA. Showers will increase across the rest of the region from afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

There will be the chance of a shower or two Saturday, mainly in the morning. Highs will be in the 60s.

Some colder air will arrive early next week. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s Monday morning, with some frost possible to the northwest. Widespread 30s are expected away from the coast Tuesday morning with frost possible. Some upper 20s/lower 30s are possible in the coldest outlying areas.

Highs will warm back into the 70s next week.

Tropics: A disturbance is located around 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. This shows a high chance of development over the next few days, and could eventually become Tropical Storm Tammy. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

