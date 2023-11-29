Watch Now
Mild weather returns Thursday afternoon

Posted at 8:24 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 08:49:19-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s. It will be less windy than yesterday, so there won't be much of a wind chill.

Tonight will be cold, but not as cold as last night. Lows will be in the 20s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Showers will develop on Friday, and last into Friday night.

Saturday will be dry for the Christmas Parade with temps in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach into the 60s. Some showers will be possible by late Saturday evening.

More showers will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning, and again late Sunday evening into Monday.

