Rain returns Wednesday and will stick around for a bit

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are areas of dense fog this morning. Another round of rain will arrive Wednesday, lasting into early Thursday. Thursday afternoon and Friday will be dry, but more rain is likely Saturday.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and seasonal, and definitely the better of the two weekend days for being outside.

Temperatures will remain above normal this week, but a pattern change could bring cooler-than-normal conditions to the area on Monday. The cool down appears to be brief, with 60s returning Tuesday.

