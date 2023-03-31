Windy weekend ahead with potential for 50mph gusts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase on Friday as highs warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some showers are possible by late afternoon, with rain chances increasing during the evening. Southwesterly winds will gust over 25 mph.

There will be some showers and a chance of thunderstorms around on Saturday, mostly in the morning through early afternoon. It will be quite windy with gusts over 40 mph, with the potential for some gusts to exceed 50 mph. Highs will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Monday, and the upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday-Thursday. A few showers or storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.