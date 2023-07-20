Hot and muggy Thursday with more storms at night

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be hot and muggy with highs near 90. A disturbance will bring a chance of storms later in the day into Thursday night.

Friday will be muggy with highs in the lower 90s. A cold front will move into the area, and this could trigger a storm or two.

The weekend will be dry, warm and less humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday, and 85-90 Sunday.

Next week will have highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a few storms around.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don remains out in the north central Atlantic and is not a threat to land. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

