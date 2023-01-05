Partly cloudy and still mild Thursday, but not for long

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and continued warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front will pass early in the day, and this will bring more seasonable weather into the weekend. Highs will be in the low/mid 50s Friday, and in the 40s this weekend.

A shower or two is possible Saturday, with some flakes possible in northern VA. There will be a few showers around on Sunday, with a few snowflakes or sleet pellets possible in northern and northwestern VA.

Highs will be in the 50s much of next week.

