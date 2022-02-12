Warm again today, some snow Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a mild morning with temperatures in the 40s to around 50. The breeze is making it feel a few degrees cooler.

We will see sunshine today, with more clouds across western and northwestern VA. Clouds will increase during the afternoon into the evening. It will be another warm day with many locations ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

A cold front will pass this evening, and there will be the chance of some showers by midnight. Some showers will continue overnight, and as colder air moves in from the northwest, the rain will mix with snow (and maybe a little sleet). Any rain or mixed precip will change to snow by daybreak Sunday, especially north and northwest of Richmond. Daybreak temps will be in the lower 30s well northwest, to the upper 30s southeast.

We will have some bursts of snow showers Sunday morning through midday. Some flakes will linger into the afternoon east and southeast of Richmond. Temperatures during the day will range from the lower to the upper 30s.

Due to the warm ground and temperatures a little above freezing, the snow will have a hard time sticking until some heavier snow showers develop. Most accumulations will be on the grass, but some slick spots are possible on untreated surfaces. Accumulations in southeastern VA will be a trace to around a half-inch. The metro will see a coating to an inch. Areas north and northwest of Richmond could see up to around 2". Far western and northwestern VA (outside of the CBS 6 viewing area) could see 3-6", with higher amounts in the higher elevations. A winter storm watch is in effect for that part of the state.

Temperatures may stay a little above freezing Sunday afternoon, so after the snow stops, accumulations will begin to melt. Much colder air will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning, with lows in the teens and 20s. Any residual moisture will turn icy. A disturbance could cause some flurries or a few light snow showers, and these could dust the ground.

After a cold Valentine's Day on Monday, temperatures will warm quickly this week with highs around 60 on Wednesday and 70 on Thursday.

Our next system will bring rain Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Next weekend will be cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

