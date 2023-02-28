Foggy morning will turn to sunshine with warmer temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. — Areas of dense fog will be around through about 9am. Tuesday will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, under mostly sunny skies and westerly winds from 10-20 mph. Wednesday will be another tranquil late winter day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain will return to the area early Thursday morning, but will end before Noon with warm and dry weather for the remainder of the day. Rain will return Friday and will last longer, likely not ending until late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Expect dry and warm conditions Saturday, but cooler weather Sunday and Monday.

