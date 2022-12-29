Warm and rainy weather on its way to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will feature sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s and a few low 60s. The warm-up will continue into Friday, as highs reach the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area Saturday, with a few showers lingering into Saturday night as we ring in the New Year.

Partly cloudy and very mild conditions are expected on New Year's Day.

Dry and mild weather will continue into Monday, but another storm system will bring rain to the area next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The pattern over the next week to 10 days will not be conducive for snow in the Piedmont or Tidewater.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority