Richmond will close out the year with temperatures in the 60s

Richmond, Virginia will ring in the New Year with temperatures in the mid-60s both on Saturday and Sunday.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Dec 28, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be sunny and mild with highs in the low 50s.

The warm-up will continue Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 60s.

A storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area Saturday, with only a slim chance of rain Sunday.

We'll ring in the New Year with temps in the mid-60s both days this weekend.

Mild weather will continue early next week with rain possible on Tuesday as another storm system moves into the region.

As of now, there is no signal for snow in our area over the next 10 days.

