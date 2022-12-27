Steady warm-up this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool, but light winds will make for a nice day to get outside after our recent stretch of very cold weather.

The warm-up will continue Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the 50s and eventually 60s.

A storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area Saturday, with only a slim chance of rain Sunday. We'll ring in the New Year with temps in the mid 60s both days this weekend.

Mild weather will continue early next week. As of now, there is no signal for snow in our area over the next 10 days.

