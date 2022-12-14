Watch Now
Ice storm warning issued for parts of Virginia

Zach's tracking a powerful storm system headed to Virginia
Posted at 6:01 AM, Dec 14, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Clouds will increase on Wednesday, and showers are possible by late evening, especially west of I-95. Highs will be in the 40s.

Thursday will be rainy and cool. Rainfall will total over 1/2 inch, with the potential for totals exceeding one inch. Highs will range from near 40 far northwest to some mid/upper 50s far southeast. Freezing rain will be possible in far western and NW VA, but it will just be a chilly rain for our area.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

Next weekend is looking dry with highs in the 40s.

