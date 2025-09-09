Tuesday will be another pleasant day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s.

Skies will remain mostly sunny across the northwest half of Virginia, with more cloud cover across the southeast half of the Commonwealth.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday, with patchy light rain showers and drizzle possible.

Dry and mild weather will return to the area later Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

There are currently no significant disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.