Tuesday will be another pleasant day in Virginia

A few showers or drizzle will be possible Wednesday
RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s.

Skies will remain mostly sunny across the northwest half of Virginia, with more cloud cover across the southeast half of the Commonwealth.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday, with patchy light rain showers and drizzle possible.

Dry and mild weather will return to the area later Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

There are currently no significant disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

