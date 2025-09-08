Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny Monday with afternoon highs in the 70s

Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will offer mostly sunny skies, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. It will be breezy with wind gusts out of the north up to 20 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear with a low in the low/mid 50s. Tuesday will bring a few more clouds, but should be another nice day with highs again in the mid 70s.

Some moisture moving up along the coast will bring more clouds on Wednesday, along with the threat for a few light showers close to the coast.

We'll then turn warmer on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s. Nice weather is expected to finish the week and continue into next weekend.

By the way, all is now quiet in the tropics.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone