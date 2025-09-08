Mostly sunny Monday with afternoon highs in the 70s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will offer mostly sunny skies, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. It will be breezy with wind gusts out of the north up to 20 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear with a low in the low/mid 50s. Tuesday will bring a few more clouds, but should be another nice day with highs again in the mid 70s.

Some moisture moving up along the coast will bring more clouds on Wednesday, along with the threat for a few light showers close to the coast.

We'll then turn warmer on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s. Nice weather is expected to finish the week and continue into next weekend.

By the way, all is now quiet in the tropics.

