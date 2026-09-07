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Mostly sunny Labor Day ushers in pleasant start to the week

Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Labor Day will be partly to mostly sunny. There is a very small chance of an isolated shower near the coast.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Monday night will on the cool side, with lows ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the mid 80s Tuesday and the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be the hottest and muggiest day of the week, with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index potentially breaking 100°.

An approaching cold front will bring the possibility of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by Thursday evening and night.

A shower could linger early Friday morning, otherwise we'll dry out with highs in the mid 80s. Next weekend looks rather pleasant, with mainly dry conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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