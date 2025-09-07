Much cooler to finish the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday will be a much cooler day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be cloudy in the morning with showers and drizzle.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday will bring a few more clouds, but should be another nice day with highs again in the mid 70s.

Some moisture moving up along the coast will bring more clouds on Wednesday, although with the threat for a few light showers, especially to the east and south of Richmond.

We'll then turn warmer on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s. Nice weather is expected to finish the week and continue into next weekend.

In the tropics, we are still monitoring the tropical wave over the central Atlantic. However the chances for development continue to diminish.

