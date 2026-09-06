Turning less humid today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some scattered showers around early this morning, with the best chance southwest of Richmond. Areas of fog are possible.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

Clouds will give way to some sunshine today. A few isolated showers will be possible southwest of Richmond. Humidity levels will gradually drop this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will be much cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Patchy fog is possible.

Labor Day will be partly to mostly sunny. There is a very small chance of an isolated shower near the coast. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Monday night will feature our coolest temperatures of the week, ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Highs will warm into the mid 80s Tuesday, near 90° Wednesday, and the low to mid 90s Thursday.

Thursday will be the hottest and muggiest day of the week, with the heat index breaking 100°.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few storms late Thursday into early Friday morning. Highs Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Highs next weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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