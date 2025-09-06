Hot and humid with scattered strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine the first part of the day. Skies will be a bit hazy due to wildfire smoke transported into the region via upper air winds. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with a heat index in the low to mid 90s.

A cold front will approach the area, and this will trigger a few storms by 2 p.m. Storms will turn more likely in the 4 to 9 p.m. time frame. Storms will produce heavy rainfall, and there is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms with strong wind gusts.

The front will pass this evening, with some showers lingering overnight. Areas of fog will be possible.

Sunday will be a much cooler day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be cloudy in the morning with some showers or sprinkles around, with rain chances decreasing during the day. Clouds will break for a little sun by late afternoon, mostly northwest of Richmond.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will have a cloud/sun mix with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Some moisture moving in from the coast may bring a few showers on Wednesday, mostly southeast of Richmond.

It will be partly cloudy and a little warmer Thursday.

Tropics: a tropical wave approaching the Caribbean shows a moderate chance of development over the next few days. If this becomes a named storm, it will be called Gabrielle.

