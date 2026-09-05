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Not quite as hot today, scattered storms possible

Some severe storms possible
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will still be muggy today, but high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. Highs will be 85-90° for most areas, with some lower 90s southwest of Richmond.

Sunshine will mix with more clouds as the day wears on. There is the chance for a few scattered showers or storms before noon, mainly north of I-64. There will be a better chance of storms this afternoon into this evening.

There is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) near and south of I-64, and a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) elsewhere. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, but some storms could have some hail. Storms will produce heavy rainfall, and localized flooding is possible.

Sunday will be cooler and turn less humid. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower or two is possible across southern and eastern Virginia. Highs will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday night will be more comfortable, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Labor Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Highs will get back into the 90s Wednesday and Thursday, and then fall back into the 80s next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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